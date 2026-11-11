Linz’s sports director is now turning his mental strength into a book!

“I wish I’d known that when I was 20!”

These are virtues that the book aims to instill in the young talents in Linz, especially since Max wishes he’d had a guidebook to turn to when he was younger. “It would have helped me because there were situations during a game where I thought, ‘It’s tight. Can I pull this off?’ I would have told my younger self: It’s just a moment. Even when something bad happens, there are positive sides! When I was injured—especially toward the end of my career—I knew: Okay, now I have the time to work on my weaknesses while I’m out. That’s what I did, and I really wish I’d known that when I was 20.”