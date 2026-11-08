Rain Plays a Role! Norris Wins on Iconic F1 Circuit

For the dethroned world champion Norris, it was his third win of the season, his 14th overall. “It was a tough race; I didn’t get off to the best start. The most important thing was to stay calm and not make any mistakes. I had the pace when I needed it,” said the Briton. The Formula 1 circus now returns to the U.S., where the next race will take place in Las Vegas in two weeks. After that, races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are on the schedule, though there are still question marks regarding those events due to security concerns stemming from the conflict with Iran. A decision is expected in the coming days on whether Imola will step in to host the season finale.