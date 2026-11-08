LIVE: Goal! Hartberg extends its lead against SCR Altach

After the break, Hartberg managed their lead. Altach played without inspiration but nearly capitalized on a sloppy backpass by Diarra; however, TSV goalkeeper Armin Pecsi got to the ball before Shingo Nakano (75th minute). Two minutes later, the game was decided for good. Hoffmann’s goal to make it 3–0 was initially disallowed due to an alleged offside by assist provider Dalpiaz, but was ultimately upheld by the VAR. As a result, the Burgenland native celebrated a brace on his 23rd birthday; with ten goals, he is now the sole leader in the scoring race.