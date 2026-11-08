Shock in the Vienna League
Player Collapsed “Like a Log” in the Middle of the Game
It was a sunny Sunday morning at the WAF soccer field in Vienna’s Brigittenau district. Then came the shock when one of the players from the visiting team, Post SV, suddenly collapsed to the ground shortly after halftime and remained there. Anxious minutes followed, culminating in an emergency response. The “Krone” was on the scene and knows exactly what happened.
“First, the good news: Marko is responsive and, so far, he’s doing well,” Vlado Ristic, sports director of Post SV, cautiously reassured the “Krone” in an interview. By evening, the all-clear was confirmed: The 21-year-old was discharged home with a mild concussion.
His No. 10 player, 21-year-old Marko Stojanovic, suddenly collapsed in the 50th minute, remained lying on the ground in a daze, and could barely open his eyes. “He just fell over like a piece of wood,” eyewitnesses described the shocking scene. The cause remained unclear at first—since there had been no physical contact with an opponent immediately beforehand...
The emergency response was set in motion, and the anxious wait began. About 20 minutes later, the ambulance left the artificial turf with the young soccer player on board. “We wish Marko all the best,” said the public address announcer, speaking for everyone present. The game resumed after both teams consulted with the referee. Post defeated WAF 4–1.
Was the cause in the first half?
The cause of the collapse is likely to have been a collision during a corner kick in the first half. “Marko took a punch behind the ear there. We’ll analyze the video footage to see if it was intentional or not and then take action if necessary,” said Ristic, who is currently at Lorenz Böhler Hospital awaiting the results of his player’s medical examinations.
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read the original article here.
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