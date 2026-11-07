Spectacular Accident
Tobias (16) “flew” over the car’s roof like a stuntman
To say this accident was “minor” is almost an understatement—it could easily have ended at the cemetery when Tobias Gründlinger (16) from Wendling in the Grieskirchen district (Upper Austria) was riding his Aprilia SX 125 home on Friday around 8:10 p.m.
When a driver ahead of him tried to turn left, he had to stop due to oncoming traffic. Tobias couldn’t brake in time, crashed his small motorcycle into the rear of the BMW, and was hurled over the car’s roof.
The HTL student showed off some stuntman-like skills: He rolled over the roof and the hood and then got back on his feet. Tobias himself describes how he experienced the accident: “Because it was so cold, I was wearing two pairs of gloves, sweatpants, and motorcycle pants over them. On my upper body, I wore three vests and a motorcycle vest over them. I’d also tied a scarf around my six-year-old helmet. All of that certainly cushioned the impact.”
His upper body slid across the roof, leaving visible scrape marks. “I only have two scratches on my leg. Just my left shoe was gone—it was lying five meters away from the motorcycle.”
Only two scratches
The 24-year-old driver got out immediately and checked on the teenager. It turned out that he is friends with Tobias’s older brother Michael, who lives nearby and also came to the scene of the accident. Tobias was taken to Ried Hospital. There, the doctors found no injuries other than the two scratches.
“I’m in better shape than my motorcycle”
The unwitting stuntman is glad to have come through the accident so unscathed. What hurts him more is the damage to his motorcycle: “The fork is completely bent, the handlebars are twisted, the tank is pushed up—I look much better than that.”
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read the original article here.
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