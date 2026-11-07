Tobias (16) “flew” over the car’s roof like a stuntman

The HTL student showed off some stuntman-like skills: He rolled over the roof and the hood and then got back on his feet. Tobias himself describes how he experienced the accident: “Because it was so cold, I was wearing two pairs of gloves, sweatpants, and motorcycle pants over them. On my upper body, I wore three vests and a motorcycle vest over them. I’d also tied a scarf around my six-year-old helmet. All of that certainly cushioned the impact.”