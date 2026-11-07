Family filed a lawsuit
Care allowance cut because teenager can crawl
A severely disabled girl can throw objects and crawl a few meters. The Pension Insurance Institute (PVA) viewed this as a reduction in care needs and cut her benefits. However, the family won their case on appeal—and continues to receive the highest care level.
Until March 1, 2026, the teenager received care allowance at the highest level, Level 7. However, upon turning 15, the special provisions for children no longer applied, and the girl was classified as an adult. The PVA sought to reduce the care allowance to Level 6, citing a noticeable reduction in the care required. Not only could the girl be led by the hand, but she could also push a wheelchair in such a way that it began to rock.
Family Was Only Ruled in Favor in the Second Instance
The family refused to accept this downgrade and filed a lawsuit against it with the Linz Regional Court. However, the court dismissed the lawsuit, agreeing with the insurance agency’s reasoning. It was not until the appeal that the family prevailed.
The Opposite of “Reducing the Burden of Care”
The Linz Higher Regional Court (OLG) ruled that the few steps the girl can take do not make care easier, nor does her throwing objects. On the contrary: These behaviors would require constant supervision and thereby actually increase the care burden.
In summary, the OLG concluded that the severely disabled girl does not exhibit purposeful mobility and that she remains entitled to Level 7 care allowance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
Hinweis in eigener Sache: Das krone.at-Forum präsentiert sich ab sofort in neuem Design! Wir freuen uns über konstruktives Feedback. Damit die Diskussionen in den Kommentarbereichen beim jeweiligen Thema bleiben, können Sie uns Rückmeldungen hier hinterlassen.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.