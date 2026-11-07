Care allowance cut because teenager can crawl

Until March 1, 2026, the teenager received care allowance at the highest level, Level 7. However, upon turning 15, the special provisions for children no longer applied, and the girl was classified as an adult. The PVA sought to reduce the care allowance to Level 6, citing a noticeable reduction in the care required. Not only could the girl be led by the hand, but she could also push a wheelchair in such a way that it began to rock.