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Family filed a lawsuit

Care allowance cut because teenager can crawl

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07.11.2026 16:00
The severely disabled person’s care allowance was reduced. (Stock photo)
The severely disabled person’s care allowance was reduced. (Stock photo)(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

A severely disabled girl can throw objects and crawl a few meters. The Pension Insurance Institute (PVA) viewed this as a reduction in care needs and cut her benefits. However, the family won their case on appeal—and continues to receive the highest care level.

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Until March 1, 2026, the teenager received care allowance at the highest level, Level 7. However, upon turning 15, the special provisions for children no longer applied, and the girl was classified as an adult. The PVA sought to reduce the care allowance to Level 6, citing a noticeable reduction in the care required. Not only could the girl be led by the hand, but she could also push a wheelchair in such a way that it began to rock.

Family Was Only Ruled in Favor in the Second Instance
The family refused to accept this downgrade and filed a lawsuit against it with the Linz Regional Court. However, the court dismissed the lawsuit, agreeing with the insurance agency’s reasoning. It was not until the appeal that the family prevailed.

The Opposite of “Reducing the Burden of Care”
The Linz Higher Regional Court (OLG) ruled that the few steps the girl can take do not make care easier, nor does her throwing objects. On the contrary: These behaviors would require constant supervision and thereby actually increase the care burden.

In summary, the OLG concluded that the severely disabled girl does not exhibit purposeful mobility and that she remains entitled to Level 7 care allowance.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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