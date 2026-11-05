Nothing to show for it! Salzburg loses at Anderlecht

After the restart, the visitors showed signs of improvement, and a goal seemed possible for the first time on a header by Haris Tabakovic (71st minute). A second Anderlecht goal by “super sub” Marten Winkler was rightly disallowed, as the ball had completely left the field of play on the cross (74'). On the other end, goalie Colin Coosemans was lucky to deflect a Drexler shot with his face (84'). His counterpart was also called into action once more in a one-on-one with Tawfik Bentayeb (87'). Oliver Antman squandered another golden opportunity (89th). However, he then provided an assist for Winkler, who finished off a counterattack with clinical precision. This marked another competitive victory following the 4-1 league win over Westerlo.