Courts Pass the Buck After Major Fire

Defendant Pleads Guilty

The man, who was 22 at the time of the incident, is alleged to have launched several fireworks rockets at the turn of the year 2025/2026. One of them struck a balcony on the third floor of an apartment building. Objects there began to burn, and within minutes the flames spread to the entire roof. The damage is estimated at just under 2.9 million euros. The defendant has pleaded guilty. He explained that a rocket had been blown by the wind in the direction of the building.

Trial Start Delayed

Thestartof thetrial was delayedsomewhat because the Traun District Court had initially declared itself without jurisdiction. This was because the criminal complaint referred to Section 170 (negligent causing of a conflagration), Paragraph 1. However, the court would have considered Section 170, Paragraph 2, to be appropriate. This provision applies when “many people”—which, according to case law, means at least 30—“were placed in distress,” explained a spokesperson for the Linz Regional Court.