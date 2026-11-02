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Rangnick: “My memory is still working well”
ÖFB head coach Ralf Rangnick also commented on the topic of the event arena on Monday while announcing his roster for the upcoming Nations League matches—and took a jab at Vienna’s City Councilor for Sports, Peter Hacker.
Rangnick, who is scheduled to undergo surgery on his injured right ankle at the end of the month, wants to push forward the issue of a modern event arena before then.
Meeting Before Surgery
The meeting is expected to include ÖFB Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll and Managing Director Bernhard Neuhold, Vienna’s City Councilor for Sports Hacker, and possibly other city representatives. Hacker had recently emphasized that the ÖFB had not presented him with any concrete plans for the creation—and, above all, the financing—of a multifunctional stadium, a project Rangnick has repeatedly advocated for.
“The fact is, right now my right ankle isn’t working the way I’d like it to, but my memory is still working pretty well,” Rangnick replied. “I know very well exactly how many meetings have taken place there (at City Hall—ed.) over the past three years and what was and wasn’t discussed there.” Pröll and Hacker had recently held another conversation in which they agreed to schedule another meeting that would also include Rangnick.
“Mr. Hacker knows that, too”
“The fact is, there is currently no event arena in Austria that even comes close to meeting these requirements—neither in Vienna nor anywhere else,” Rangnick emphasized. “It’s no secret that there is a group of successful entrepreneurs and potential investors. I know that, and Mr. Hacker knows it, too. We hope to address and clarify everything else during our upcoming meeting in two to three weeks.”
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