Rangnick: “My memory is still working well”

“The fact is, right now my right ankle isn’t working the way I’d like it to, but my memory is still working pretty well,” Rangnick replied. “I know very well exactly how many meetings have taken place there (at City Hall—ed.) over the past three years and what was and wasn’t discussed there.” Pröll and Hacker had recently held another conversation in which they agreed to schedule another meeting that would also include Rangnick.