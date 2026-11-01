A Clear Victory in the Final
A Red-White-Red Triumph in Vienna? Watch the Final LIVE
Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner remain the doubles duo of the moment on the ATP Tour! The two Austrians defeated Ryan Seggerman and Learner Tien 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, winning their second title in four tournaments together. “Thanks to everyone who supported us here,” the heroes said happily.
Rarely has the Stadthalle been so packed at 11:30 a.m. on a Sunday. But everyone who had tickets for the final day didn’t just want to see the singles showdown with Carlos Alcaraz—they also wanted to witness what they hoped would be the next triumph of Austria’s new star doubles team, Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner.
A Clear-Cut Victory
And the two local tennis stars did not disappoint. They dictated the pace of the match against Ryan Seggerman and Learner Tien—a rather unorthodox pairing consisting of a doubles specialist and a singles specialist—right from the start. They secured two breaks right away in the first set, winning it convincingly 6–1. The two local heroes were almost too dominant to create a thrilling atmosphere.
In the second set, however, the two Americans found their rhythm, and it turned into a classic doubles match in which the servers dominated their games. That is, until Seggerman’s final service game. Early in that game, the tall American hit a volley out; the Austrians then staged a thrilling rally to earn a break point—which Miedler converted with an elegant half-volley.
Third title for Miedler
In Miedler’s final service game, he and Oberleitner didn’t give their opponents a chance. After just 54 minutes, they won 6–1, 7–5. For Miedler, this was already his third title at the Stadthalle—following two with Alex Erler—a record for an Austrian player.
“Winning a title like this in front of my wife and parents is special,” Oberleitner said happily, laughing: “My dad didn’t even want to come—he doesn’t like watching—but my mom convinced him.” Miedler’s soon-to-be wife, Volkje, was also watching, as was his entire team: “Thank you for always sticking by me; over the past few weeks, we’ve been able to give something back.”
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