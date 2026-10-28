Now the mistake has come to light
Municipality Charged Excessive Fees for Two Years
Parents in Gunskirchen have overpaid by about 125 euros over the past two years for their children’s lunches at school or kindergarten. A clerical error must have crept into the records at the municipal office. Now there is a debate over the refund of the overcharged fees.
This blunder is likely to be discussed for a long time to come in Gunskirchen. Two years ago, the municipal council unanimously approved new rates for school meals. However, over the past 24 months, parents were charged an amount about 10 percent higher than it should have been. The discrepancy wasn’t discovered until a few weeks ago.
A Complicated Situation
“We immediately involved the state. Next week, we’ll discuss how to proceed. On the one hand, we have a municipal council resolution that wasn’t implemented. On the other hand, we have a signed agreement with the parents that mistakenly lists the wrong amount. It’s complicated,” says VP Mayor Christian Schöffmann.
Multiple Administrative Reports
The mayor also believes he knows how the error occurred: “When drafting the minutes, the now-retired head of the finance department used the wrong official report.” The municipal council resolution was preceded by a lengthy political debate over the fee increase. Consequently, there were several official reports on the matter.
Mistakes can happen, but it doesn’t help anyone if responsibility for them is passed back and forth for a long time.
Vizebürgermeister Christian Renner, SPÖ
“Ultimately, these were the amounts the ÖVP proposed before it approved our motion,” says SP Deputy Mayor Christian Renner. However, he does not wish to accuse either the civil servant or the ÖVP of any malicious intent. “Mistakes can happen, but it doesn’t help anyone if responsibility is passed back and forth for a long time. What’s important now is to quickly reimburse those affected for the overcharged fees.”
He estimates the total amount of incorrectly collected fees at 30,000 euros. Instead of 3.30 euros, kindergarten children were charged 3.63 euros per lunch, and schoolchildren were charged 4.40 euros instead of 4.07 euros. “As a result, parents have overpaid by about 125 euros per child over the past two years,” said Renner.
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