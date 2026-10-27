Netanyahu Now Faces an Uncertain Future

“Loss of Trust in Netanyahu Government

Eisenkot called on Netanyahu to resign, arguing that his coalition had “lost the trust of the people.” Netanyahu, however, said the election had shown that the right-wing camp held a clear majority among the Jewish population. He added that it was necessary to wait for the final vote count.

Eisenkot would need the support of Arab parties—which made significant gains—to form a government. They could either serve as coalition partners or tolerate a minority government. Mathematically speaking, the opposition could also form a government with the help of the Arab parties. However, not all factions within the opposition camp are willing to do so.