Nail-biting victory in Vienna: Zverev stumbles but doesn’t fall

Landaluce, who shares the same manager as Carlos Alcaraz—Albert Molina—fought his way back time and again. In a particularly hard-fought final set, he first fended off two match points at 5–6 and, after 2 hours and 43 minutes, deservedly forced the decisive tiebreak. In the tiebreak, the massive underdog was already leading 5–2 before an unreturnable net-roller by Zverev allowed the German to tie the score at 5–5. He didn’t let that rattle him and had the first of four match points at 6–5. The same was true at 8–7, 9–8, and 10–9. But in the end, the lucky winner was the tournament’s top star.