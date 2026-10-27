LIVE: Can Austria get back on track against Hartberg?

In the first half, Uhlig’s squad took control and, at times, impressed with lively attacking soccer. After the break, the picture changed completely, with both sides playing cautiously from a solid defensive base. As a result, there were few highlights in terms of play. In the 114th minute, Austria’s “super sub” Kelvin Boateng missed the match-winning chance, sending the game to a penalty shootout. In the shootout, only Müller was denied by Maric. For Austria, it was yet another emotional setback ahead of Sunday’s (5 p.m.) home league derby against Rapid.