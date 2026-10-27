ÖFB Cup Round of 16
LIVE: Can Austria get back on track against Hartberg?
On interim coach Max Uhlig’s debut, Vienna’s Austria suffered another bitter setback with their elimination in the ÖFB Cup Round of 16 against TSV Hartberg!
The second-to-last-place team in the Austrian Bundesliga was defeated 3–5 in a penalty shootout by the East Styrian side on Tuesday at home in front of 11,355 spectators. While Markus Schopp’s team advanced to the quarterfinals, the “Violets” slipped deeper into crisis with their fourth consecutive loss.
After 120 minutes, the score was 1–1. Austria striker Johannes Eggestein had deservedly put the Violets—who were clearly the more active side in the early stages—ahead off a corner kick in the 26th minute. For the German, it was his third consecutive 1-0 opening goal, but once again, it wasn’t enough to secure a win.
Shortly before the halftime whistle, Oliver Lukic (44') equalized for the visitors, and in the penalty shootout, Hartberg goalkeeper Luka Maric became the hero by stopping a shot from Valentino Müller. Thus, the sixth-place team in the league celebrated their promotion, just as they had in April 2025 in the Cup semifinal in Vienna-Favoriten.
Back four instead of back three
Unlike his predecessor Stephan Helm—who had to step down on Saturday after a botched start to the season—Uhlig opted for a defensive back four, just like the Young Violets. In central defense, long-time Admira player Wilhelm Vorsager (29), captain of the Young Violets, made his Austria debut. Defensive mainstay Aleksandar Dragovic returned from injury, while Ibrahim Buhari moved to the right side to replace Reinhold Ranftl, who was out with an illness.
In the first half, Uhlig’s squad took control and, at times, impressed with lively attacking soccer. After the break, the picture changed completely, with both sides playing cautiously from a solid defensive base. As a result, there were few highlights in terms of play. In the 114th minute, Austria’s “super sub” Kelvin Boateng missed the match-winning chance, sending the game to a penalty shootout. In the shootout, only Müller was denied by Maric. For Austria, it was yet another emotional setback ahead of Sunday’s (5 p.m.) home league derby against Rapid.
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