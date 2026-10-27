After a glitch, the AMS must now repay millions

135 million over three years

In October 2023, the Federal Administrative Court still ruled in favor of the AMS. The woman from Linz then appealed to the Administrative Court of Appeal. And in its ruling of July 3, 2026, the court made it clear: The socially graduated contributions must be taken into account in the calculation. Unemployment benefits must be based on actual net income. The federal government must also reimburse the woman 1,346.40 euros in legal costs.

What amounts to fair compensation for the woman from Linz adds up to a hefty sum for the AMS: According to information from the “Krone,” approximately 135 million euros must be refunded over three years to a six-figure number of affected individuals.