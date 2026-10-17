Gregoritsch’s Goal Not Enough Against the Newcomers

The mood at BVB was further dampened by the injury to new signing Konstantinos Karetsas, who twisted his ankle just minutes after coming on as a substitute, clutched his ankle, and limped off the field. For him, this would be yet another health setback after he collapsed during the Champions League match against Villarreal. Marcel Sabitzer and Carney Chukwuemeka watched a low-scoring game from the BVB bench. For Union, Leopold Querfeld was a substitute, and Christopher Trimmel came on in the 76th minute.