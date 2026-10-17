Goal-Scoring Spree in Elversberg
Gregoritsch’s Goal Not Enough Against the Newcomers
Even a goal from Michael Gregoritsch wasn’t enough for FC Augsburg in their 3-4 loss at Elversberg. Meanwhile, Dortmund remains winless after a scoreless draw against Union Berlin...
Elversberg remains in the extended top group! The small-town club’s 3-0 lead after 28 minutes began to waver, however, as Fabian Rieder scored (45’+9) and Gregoritsch—who came on as a substitute at halftime—gave his compatriot Nicolas Kristof no chance on the penalty kick (76’). Gregoritsch almost stepped up to take a second penalty, but the call for a handball was overturned after a video review. In the closing minutes, Frederik Schmahl sealed the deal (89'), while Augsburg’s third goal by Mert Kömür (89') came too late.
Like Elversberg, Mainz 05 also remains on ten points. Mainz, with Phillipp Mwene and Stefan Posch, celebrated a comfortable 1-0 victory at Schalke. Werder Bremen, with Marco Friedl and Marco Grüll, managed to salvage a 2-2 draw and a point at home against SC Paderborn after trailing 0-2. Bremen’s goal-scorer Niclas Füllkrug was largely responsible for this with a brace (59th, 66th). One point behind, HSV stayed in contention for the top spots with a 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart.
Borussia Dortmund is in the midst of a slump after its third consecutive game without a win and could slip to third place in the German Bundesliga following this matchday. BVB had to settle for a 0–0 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday and now needs help from other teams to maintain its top spot ahead of SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich.
The mood at BVB was further dampened by the injury to new signing Konstantinos Karetsas, who twisted his ankle just minutes after coming on as a substitute, clutched his ankle, and limped off the field. For him, this would be yet another health setback after he collapsed during the Champions League match against Villarreal. Marcel Sabitzer and Carney Chukwuemeka watched a low-scoring game from the BVB bench. For Union, Leopold Querfeld was a substitute, and Christopher Trimmel came on in the 76th minute.
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