“We don’t want people like that in hockey!”

A game with a great atmosphere was followed by disturbances

The HCB played in front of 200 traveling fans and a total of 3,750 tifosi in the new, sold-out arena of ICEHL newcomer Milan. “The atmosphere was unbelievable in the most positive sense—I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life,” said league manager Christian Feichtinger, who witnessed the HCB’s 4–3 overtime victory. But after the first matchup in 14 years between Italy’s two most prominent hockey cities—a game classified as high-risk—riots broke out, the likes of which are unheard of in Austrian hockey.