Arrests in Italy:
“We don’t want people like that in hockey!”
With their heads held high, the Black Wings will travel to Salzburg on Friday before heading to Bolzano on Sunday: After five straight wins, Eishockey-Linz is in second place in the win2day ICE Hockey League standings. The turmoil surrounding the Milan–Bolzano match is weighing on league manager Christian Feichtinger.
A 5–3 win in Budapest, a 3–2 overtime victory over Graz, and a 6–1 win over KAC were followed last week by a 5–2 win over Pustertal and a 4–1 victory on Sunday in Vorarlberg! “Funny enough: I liked the third period—which we lost 0–1—the best. In the end, I’m satisfied; we picked up six out of six points this week,” said Black Wings coach Phil Lukas, whose team has caught up to league-leading HC Bolzano with its fifth straight win.
A game with a great atmosphere was followed by disturbances
The HCB played in front of 200 traveling fans and a total of 3,750 tifosi in the new, sold-out arena of ICEHL newcomer Milan. “The atmosphere was unbelievable in the most positive sense—I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life,” said league manager Christian Feichtinger, who witnessed the HCB’s 4–3 overtime victory. But after the first matchup in 14 years between Italy’s two most prominent hockey cities—a game classified as high-risk—riots broke out, the likes of which are unheard of in Austrian hockey.
Long stadium bans
Milan ultras attacked a bus carrying Bolzano fans on a public street. “No one was injured, but a window was broken,” said Feichtinger, who also reported the arrest of four individuals believed to be affiliated with the home team, Milan.
The club is not responsible; everything had been well prepared. About 200 police officers were on the scene. An investigation is underway to determine why this could still happen.
ICEHL-Manager Christian FEICHTINGER
League manager furious
Ebenseer continued: “The club is not responsible; everything had been well prepared. The police were on site with about 200 officers—an investigation is underway to determine why it happened anyway.” Feichtinger was furious: “We don’t want people like that at hockey games; they won’t be seeing the inside of an arena for a very long time.”
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