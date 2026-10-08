Greens Take the Lead
Shocking Poll Results: SPÖ Now at Just 12 Percent
The SPÖ is currently in the midst of a deep crisis. Following the announcement of Andreas Babler’s resignation as vice chancellor, the party has continued to plummet in the polls. If a National Council election were held this coming Sunday, only 12 percent of those surveyed would vote for the SPÖ...
This puts the Social Democrats even behind the Greens, who would still receive 15 percent, according to an OGM poll conducted for the news magazine “BLICKWECHSEL” by ServusTV. According to the poll, the FPÖ comes in first with 39 percent, while the ÖVP secures second place with 21 percent, benefiting from the chaos within its coalition partner. The NEOS would come in at seven percent.
As reported, Andreas Babler will continue to serve as Vice Chancellor until the end of the year. Minister for Women and Science Eva-Maria Holzleitner and Member of Parliament Philip Kucher are assisting him on an acting basis to prepare for the transition. Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer is set to take over in 2027, provided his health permits it given his cancer diagnosis.
Respondents Are Critical of a Phased Resignation
According to the survey, respondents are critical of Babler’s phased resignation. Just under two-thirds (65 percent) would prefer an immediate resignation. About one in four people (26 percent), however, believe that an orderly transition through 2027 is a good idea. According to the polling firm, new elections are also a topic of discussion for many people in Austria. Four out of ten respondents are in favor of them.
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