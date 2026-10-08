Shocking Poll Results: SPÖ Now at Just 12 Percent

Respondents Are Critical of a Phased Resignation

According to the survey, respondents are critical of Babler’s phased resignation. Just under two-thirds (65 percent) would prefer an immediate resignation. About one in four people (26 percent), however, believe that an orderly transition through 2027 is a good idea. According to the polling firm, new elections are also a topic of discussion for many people in Austria. Four out of ten respondents are in favor of them.



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