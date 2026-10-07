Chamber Chief Spent Millions on Consulting and PR

4.1 Million for an Agency

The available documents now paint a clear picture for the first time: Between 2016 and 2025 alone, Mindworker billed 4.1 million euros in fees for consulting and communications services. The increases are striking: In 2018, 31,788 euros were billed monthly for social media consulting. By 2020, this had risen to 37,375 euros per month for “flat-rate communications services,” and then to 50,643.60 euros in 2023 and 2024. Of course, this was also intended to put Big Boss Ruck in the right light.