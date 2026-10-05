Win tickets to the top athletes’ afterparty

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Tickets are in high demand. But you can also get them for free. That’s because the “Krone” is giving away 3 sets of 2 tickets! A special treat awaits our six winners: They’ll get to take a photo with a winner in the Mixed Zone, where the winners of all categories will arrive starting at 10 p.m. One winner has already been announced: Herbert Prohaska will be honored for his lifetime achievement. Incidentally, for the gala evening, Gerstner’s “Pariser Spitz” will feature a look created especially for Prohaska: a white chocolate coating and a dusting of fine violet powder transform this classic into the sweet “Spitz von Izmir.”