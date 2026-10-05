Enter & Win
Win tickets to the top athletes’ afterparty
On October 15, the 30th Lotterien Sporthilfe Gala will take place at the Wiener Stadthalle, where Austria’s most successful athletes will be honored. Following the gala, the NIKI Night will kick off, taking the celebration to a whole new level. With “Krone,” you can be there live.
The party of the year for Austrian sports! Following the glamorous Lotterien Sporthilfe Gala at the Wiener Stadthalle—where the Athletes of the Year will be honored with the “NIKI”—the after-show party will be taken to a whole new level with NIKI Night. The party and lounge area invites you to celebrate, dance, and network. All food and drinks are included in the ticket price of 290 euros.
Join the fun now
Tickets are in high demand. But you can also get them for free. That’s because the “Krone” is giving away 3 sets of 2 tickets! A special treat awaits our six winners: They’ll get to take a photo with a winner in the Mixed Zone, where the winners of all categories will arrive starting at 10 p.m. One winner has already been announced: Herbert Prohaska will be honored for his lifetime achievement. Incidentally, for the gala evening, Gerstner’s “Pariser Spitz” will feature a look created especially for Prohaska: a white chocolate coating and a dusting of fine violet powder transform this classic into the sweet “Spitz von Izmir.”
Simply fill out the form below by the entry deadline on October 12 at 9:00 a.m., and you’ll be entered into the drawing. Subscribers to the “Krone Sport Newsletter” also have double the chance to win! So subscribe now and take advantage of this chance to win this unique prize.
You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.