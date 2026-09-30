Construction Start on Hold: Hopes for a Pharmacy

In April, work began to level the site. Five months later, nothing has changed—even though it was announced that a major project would be built there by 2027, featuring a doctor’s office, the long-awaited pharmacy, and numerous apartments. Back in April, the property owner remained tight-lipped about the exact start date for construction. “I can’t provide any information on that; it depends on a number of factors,” was the cryptic response in July. He’s since become a bit more talkative and says: “We can start at any time. There are interested parties, but not enough apartments have been sold yet. We need committed buyers and signed contracts; then we can build.”