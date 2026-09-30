The Vice President Loses His Temper
Construction Start on Hold: Hopes for a Pharmacy
An empty lot, empty promises? A major project is planned in St. Florian near Linz, set to open in 2027. But nothing has happened for months. What is the landowner waiting for, and when can construction be expected to begin?
In April, work began to level the site. Five months later, nothing has changed—even though it was announced that a major project would be built there by 2027, featuring a doctor’s office, the long-awaited pharmacy, and numerous apartments. Back in April, the property owner remained tight-lipped about the exact start date for construction. “I can’t provide any information on that; it depends on a number of factors,” was the cryptic response in July. He’s since become a bit more talkative and says: “We can start at any time. There are interested parties, but not enough apartments have been sold yet. We need committed buyers and signed contracts; then we can build.”
The pharmacist won’t sign the contract until he has the concession. But that should happen soon.
Bernd Schützeneder, ÖVP-Bürgermeister
“The contract is practically finished, but not yet signed. I hope it will finally be finalized in October,” says attorney Georg Wageneder regarding the licensing negotiations. And while Mayor Bernd Schützender (ÖVP) is playing for time, his deputy is losing his patience. “Putting off the issue with promises of a new building that hasn’t even been started yet is not a solution. Nothing has happened since the pharmacy was shut down by the authorities over a year ago. There’s no end in sight to this difficult period,” says Michael Mollner (SPÖ).
The people of St. Florian are being let down. There has been no solution for over a year. That has to change quickly.
Michael Mollner, SP-Vizebürgermeister
From the current perspective, completion by mid-2027 is completely unrealistic. Other pharmacies aren’t even allowed to close temporarily for renovations due to supply security concerns, but in St. Florian, even after more than a year, there’s still no solution in sight, according to Mollner.
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