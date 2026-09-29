Enter Now
Win a Jura fully automatic coffee machine
Coffee enjoyment that takes up little space: To celebrate National Coffee Day, krone.at, in partnership with Jura Austria, is giving away a Jura A8 fully automatic coffee machine in Piano Black. This prize, valued at 999 euros, brings up to 18 specialty coffees right to your kitchen at the touch of a button.
Whether it’s a strong espresso to start your day, a creamy cappuccino in the afternoon, or a mild Light Brew in the evening—with the Jura A8, you can enjoy coffee just the way you like it. And even those who prefer to skip the caffeine in the evening will find something to their liking: decaffeinated coffee can be easily prepared using the convenient powder chute.
Plenty of coffee in a small space
The Jura A8 is one of the new fall releases for 2026 and stands out with a special advantage: at just 19 centimeters wide, it’s Jura’s narrowest full-size automatic coffee machine.
Despite its compact dimensions, this elegant machine is packed with technology. The Professional Aroma Grinder 3, the Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.), and the full-size brewing unit ensure that freshly ground coffee can develop its full aroma. As a result, the A8 combines modern, timeless design with versatile coffee enjoyment and fits even in kitchens where space is limited.
Enter now for a chance to win a Jura A8
Would you like to brew your next cup of coffee at the touch of a button? Then enter our giveaway! “Krone” is giving away a Jura A8 fully automatic coffee machine in Piano Black, valued at 999 euros. Simply fill out the entry form below. The entry deadline is October 6 at 9:00 a.m.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all subscribers to the “Krone kocht” newsletter! All participating subscribers—and those who subscribe by the entry deadline—will have double the chance to win! You can find more information and the terms and conditions here.
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