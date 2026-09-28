Combat Pilots to Fly for AUA in the Future

As of today, Monday, two Austrian Armed Forces pilots—a helicopter pilot and a jet pilot—have begun their type rating training on the Airbus A320 with Austrian Airlines. The goal of the collaboration is to retain experienced military pilots for the Austrian Armed Forces’ Air Force in the long term. Until now, pilots have been able to leave the Austrian Armed Forces after completing their minimum eight-year term of service and transition to civil aviation. Through the collaboration with Austrian Airlines, they are expected to fly for the Austrian Armed Forces for an additional ten years, spending at least six months per year on active duty.