Austrian Armed Forces Trial
Combat Pilots to Fly for AUA in the Future
What is already a reality in other countries, such as Norway, is also taking shape in Austria: The Austrian Armed Forces Air Force and Austrian Airlines are launching a joint pilot project. Under the project, Austrian Armed Forces pilots will spend half a year flying passenger flights for Austrian Airlines and half a year performing military flight operations for the Austrian Armed Forces. Two military pilots will begin implementing the project in the fall of 2026. They will gain initial experience and test the practical implementation of the model.
As of today, Monday, two Austrian Armed Forces pilots—a helicopter pilot and a jet pilot—have begun their type rating training on the Airbus A320 with Austrian Airlines. The goal of the collaboration is to retain experienced military pilots for the Austrian Armed Forces’ Air Force in the long term. Until now, pilots have been able to leave the Austrian Armed Forces after completing their minimum eight-year term of service and transition to civil aviation. Through the collaboration with Austrian Airlines, they are expected to fly for the Austrian Armed Forces for an additional ten years, spending at least six months per year on active duty.
“Sharing model” during peak periods
This ensures that the knowledge and skills of the comprehensively trained military pilots are retained over the long term. At the same time, the cooperation is intended to facilitate the development of a reserve pilot corps. Austrian Airlines, in turn, can better address staffing shortages and peak periods in flight operations through the so-called “sharing model.”
Military pilots acquire the basic ability to fly fixed-wing aircraft, as well as the necessary licenses, during their initial flight training. For deployment in civilian scheduled flight operations, therefore, essentially only the corresponding type rating is still required. This is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2027. Subsequently, the two pilots are to be deployed in scheduled flight operations at Austrian Airlines. Starting in 2028, part-time employment with the Austrian Armed Forces and Austrian Airlines is planned.
Rotation Every Six Months
The plan is for the pilots to fly for the Austrian Armed Forces from November through April and for Austrian Airlines from May through October. After the first season, the pilot project will be evaluated by the Austrian Armed Forces Air Force to assess the experience and determine how to proceed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.