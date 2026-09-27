See a “Great Opportunity”
Three SPÖ Heavyweights Back Zeiler
The leadership debate within the SPÖ is gaining momentum—after media executive Gerhard Zeiler announced in the “Krone” that he intends to challenge Andreas Babler for the party chairmanship, he is now receiving support from no fewer than three former SPÖ state governors. Former Styrian Governor Franz Voves has taken a particularly clear stance.
Speaking to the “Kleine Zeitung,” Voves described Zeiler as “a great, rare opportunity—not just for the SPÖ.” He believes the media executive is capable of “offering people of all ages a new, inspiring narrative for a bright future in the 21st century” and thus standing up to the “fearmongers on the far right and far left.”
Zeiler’s wealth is no problem for Voves
Voves does not view the fact that Zeiler is wealthy as a successful media executive as a disadvantage. Zeiler could “earn much more elsewhere. In a case like that, you have to have a passion for wanting to work for the community,” said the former state governor. Note: Voves states that he does not know Zeiler personally.
Former Burgenland Governor Hans Niessl also spoke positively about Zeiler, without explicitly endorsing his candidacy. In light of the poor poll numbers, the SPÖ “must, of course, give some thought to personnel and policy issues,” Niessl told *Die Presse*.
For him, Zeiler is a “prime example of the kind of advancement one can achieve through performance.” The media executive thus embodies Bruno Kreisky’s motto: “Performance, Advancement, Security.” In Niessl’s view, the concept of performance must once again take center stage in social democratic politics.
Meeting with Doskozil Announced
Niessl also announced a meeting between Zeiler and Burgenland Governor Hans Peter Doskozil in October. Doskozil had recently spoken out against Zeiler as the SPÖ’s leader. However, his office stated on Sunday that no date had yet been set for a meeting with Zeiler.
Gerhard Zeiler is a capable man, not only because he worked at ORF, but because he has made his mark in the international media industry
Peter Ambrozy, Ex-Landeshauptmann in Kärnten
Former Carinthian Governor Peter Ambrozy also considers Zeiler suitable to lead the SPÖ. “Gerhard Zeiler is a capable man, not only because he worked at ORF, but because he has made a name for himself in the international media industry,” Ambrozy told the “Kleine Zeitung.”
At the same time, Ambrozy warned against a mere change in personnel: “If the atmosphere within the party doesn’t change, it won’t do any good to put a new person in this position.”
Babler Is Also Receiving Support
While several former SPÖ heavyweights view Zeiler favorably, representatives of the current party leadership have also thrown their support behind Babler. Minister for Women’s Affairs and SPÖ Women’s Chair Eva-Maria Holzleitner stated on Sunday on ORF that she wanted to focus on her work. She said the SPÖ must discuss poor poll numbers and personnel issues internally, rather than publicly through the media.
State Secretary Michaela Schmidt also expressed her support for Babler on Saturday on ORF. She noted that he had led the SPÖ into government and pushed through a government program with a strong social democratic stamp. “He was elected just this past March with a clear majority. We discuss everything else in the living room, not on the balcony,” Schmidt said.
GPA Chairwoman and SPÖ Member of Parliament Barbara Teiber remained cautious in her comments. She said on the ORF program “Hohes Haus” that she did not wish to participate in the personnel debate. Babler is the elected chairman, she noted, and she is not yet familiar with Zeiler’s policies.
When asked about Zeiler’s business-friendly positions, Teiber reiterated her call for a millionaire’s tax. The union rejects the so-called “third way” of social democracy championed by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.
Crucial Questions Still Unresolved
The future course of the SPÖ remains unclear at this time. The next regular executive board meeting is scheduled for November. However, four executive board members could call for an early meeting. This would require Zeiler’s supporters to take a stance for the first time as well.
Furthermore, due to some gray areas in the party bylaws, it is not entirely clear whether the planned direct election by SPÖ members must actually take place. An executive board meeting may therefore be necessary to clarify outstanding questions regarding the next steps.
Zeiler himself seems to be taking it in stride. In an interview with the “Krone,” he said, looking ahead to this coming October: “For me, ‘Red October’ means New York, London, and hopefully a week’s vacation with my family.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.