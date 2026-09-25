How Gerhard Zeiler Could Replace Andreas Babler

Simple majority, fewer signatures

If Zeiler wants to spare himself this gauntlet, he must appeal to the federal party executive committee and convince a simple majority of the 47 executive committee members to hold a special party convention. As has been reported several times, Zeiler had already made his case in several federal states prior to his statement; as is well known, the leaders of those states are increasingly shying away from these bodies but are sending other comrades to act on their behalf there. If Zeiler succeeds in this, he would then only need to gather—again, depending on the exact number of members—one-hundredth of the signatures to be able to run against Babler there as well. This is explosive: it would, in a sense, open Pandora’s box—because at the special party convention, other party members could also have themselves nominated to run—and they, too, would then “only” have to collect between 1,300 and 1,500 signatures from members.