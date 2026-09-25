Russell Speeds to Pole, Antonelli Wrecks His Car

Verstappen Fastest in 3rd Practice

Verstappen had already complained about his stubborn Red Bull during the final practice session, but still managed to set the fastest time. “If only this damn car wouldn’t hop around like a kangaroo, my God!” the four-time world champion grumbled during the one-hour session, before he was able to push the car to its limit and set the fastest time of 1:43.922, ahead of Russell. The latter had touched the track barrier with the front of his car shortly before the end of the session. Russell had previously been the fastest in the first two practice sessions. The 15th race of the World Championship will take place on Saturday, as Sunday in Azerbaijan marks the national day of remembrance for the victims of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war.