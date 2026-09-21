Government Reaches Agreement on Duration of Militia Service at Summit

Coalition Reaches Out to the FPÖ

As the “Krone” learned from negotiating circles, the coalition was at least able to agree on the distribution of the reserve duty exercises. Under the “6+3” model, it had always been unclear during which period the three-month exercises would have to be completed. Now the schedule is clear: one month is to be completed immediately afterward, meaning that military service will effectively last seven months in the future. The other two months—or 60 days—must then be completed within a ten-year period.