Approach to the FPÖ
Government Reaches Agreement on Duration of Militia Service at Summit
While harvest festivals were being celebrated across the country on Sunday, leaders of the three governing parties were putting their heads together at the Federal Chancellery. Apparently not without results: Regarding the military service reform, they were at least able to resolve the long-standing issue of how to allocate the mandatory reserve duty months.
Late Sunday evening, the lights were still on for a long time at the Federal Chancellery on Ballhausplatz—even though the secret summit, revealed by the “Krone,” had already begun at noon. Apparently, the lengthy talks, which lasted until midnight, yielded at least a partial success, which the three-party coalition now hopes to use to reach out to the opposition.
Coalition Reaches Out to the FPÖ
As the “Krone” learned from negotiating circles, the coalition was at least able to agree on the distribution of the reserve duty exercises. Under the “6+3” model, it had always been unclear during which period the three-month exercises would have to be completed. Now the schedule is clear: one month is to be completed immediately afterward, meaning that military service will effectively last seven months in the future. The other two months—or 60 days—must then be completed within a ten-year period.
Notably, the coalition is—apparently deliberately—taking a step toward the FPÖ with this decision. The FPÖ’s spokesperson on defense matters, Volker Reifenberger, is said to have strongly advocated for this schedule. In any case, the coalition plans to approach the FPÖ and the Greens with this proposal shortly. Time is of the essence, as the reform is actually scheduled to begin on January 1, though two months must still be factored in for discussions, review, and decision-making.
What’s Still at Stake with Civilian Service
However, the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS did not reach agreement on all points. For example, it remains unclear how the two additional months of civilian service are to be completed. Here, too, a part-time arrangement similar to that of the militia could be adopted. During the negotiations, the ÖVP advocated that both months be completed immediately following the nine months of alternative military service.
“Constructive Discussions” Confirmed
The federal government has confirmed: “Over the weekend, constructive discussions were held on the details of the military service reform, and preparations were made for negotiations with the opposition parties.” A two-thirds majority in Parliament—meaning the approval of at least one opposition party—is required to pass the reform. “The coalition parties will approach the opposition with a comprehensive package; talks with the FPÖ and the Greens are planned for this week,” the statement adds.
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