As reported, the Left Party emerged as the clear winner of the Berlin election with 25.7 percent of the vote. According to the state election commission, after all votes were counted, the CDU—which has held the mayor’s office until now under Kai Wegner—came in second with 18.8 percent of the vote, led by its top candidate, Stefan Evers. They were followed by the AfD (16.3 percent), the Greens (14.3 percent), and the SPD (12.1 percent). Sahra Wagenknecht’s Alliance (BSW, 4.7 percent) failed to win seats in the House of Representatives on Sunday, as did the FDP (2.5 percent), which had already failed to clear the five-percent threshold in 2023.