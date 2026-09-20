Escape from Poland: “The Days Yet Unknown”

You also reconstructed a lot of events—what was difficult in terms of sources? 1989 was the Velvet Revolution; from then on, the “East” began to disappear.

From the Austrian side, the border situation in particular was very well documented by the ORF. Because entry regulations were constantly changing, journalists were often on the scene. On the Polish side, the economic situation was already being described with a great deal of irony and sarcasm—especially in the newsreels. If you removed the voiceover commentary, you were left with a very authentic portrait of Poland at that time.

But yes, Poland began to change. The first Round Table talks took place in February 1989, and in June the first elections were held, which Solidarność won. But democracy didn’t happen overnight. The 1990s were marked by corruption and the mafia and were a very difficult time for many people.