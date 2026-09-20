Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Event in Bad Zell

New Record at the “Festival of Folk Culture”

Nachrichten
20.09.2026 16:27
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Von Elisabeth Rathenböck

For three days, the market town of Bad Zell celebrated the diversity of living folk culture in Upper Austria under the motto “Fest.Zaumhaltn.” A potential record: According to the organizers, around 12,000 visitors were thrilled by the event. The venue for the 2028 event has already been confirmed.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

For three days, Bad Zell was all about Upper Austrian folk culture and became a hub for music, dance, traditional costumes, dialect, crafts, and living traditions. Right from the start on Friday evening, the motto “Fest.Zaumhaltn” was brought to life with a human chain—a symbol of community and solidarity.

The three-day “Festival of Folk Culture” transformed the town center into a meeting place for different generations, regions, and a wide variety of folk culture traditions. Clubs, associations, and music and dance groups showcased their work on multiple stages, in exhibitions, workshops, and through numerous hands-on activities.

Community in Action
In his keynote address, Governor Thomas Stelzer emphasized the importance of this sense of togetherness: “The Festival of Folk Culture in Bad Zell has impressively demonstrated what ‘Fest.Zaumhaltn’ means: celebrating together, living in community, and passing on our traditions with enthusiasm. This sense of togetherness is what sets Upper Austria apart.”

(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)


:Organized with Sustainability in MindThe organizers placed great emphasis on sustainability. The festival was held as a “Green Event” for the first time. Special buses and a free electric sightseeing train provided eco-friendly transportation options. Bike parking areas were also well utilized, not least because of the beautiful weather.


:A Positive OutcomeThe Upper Austrian Forum for Folk Culture and the market town of Bad Zell are pleased with the results. Approximately 12,000 visitors, along with the dedication of those involved, underscored the importance of folk culture and volunteerism in Upper Austria. By comparison, last year’s event in Treubach welcomed 7,500 visitors.

Next Venue Confirmed
The next “Festival of Folk Culture” will take place in 2028 in Gampern in the district of Vöcklabruck. There, the event will continue in all its diversity.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
20.09.2026 16:27
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf