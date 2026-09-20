Event in Bad Zell
New Record at the “Festival of Folk Culture”
For three days, the market town of Bad Zell celebrated the diversity of living folk culture in Upper Austria under the motto “Fest.Zaumhaltn.” A potential record: According to the organizers, around 12,000 visitors were thrilled by the event. The venue for the 2028 event has already been confirmed.
For three days, Bad Zell was all about Upper Austrian folk culture and became a hub for music, dance, traditional costumes, dialect, crafts, and living traditions. Right from the start on Friday evening, the motto “Fest.Zaumhaltn” was brought to life with a human chain—a symbol of community and solidarity.
The three-day “Festival of Folk Culture” transformed the town center into a meeting place for different generations, regions, and a wide variety of folk culture traditions. Clubs, associations, and music and dance groups showcased their work on multiple stages, in exhibitions, workshops, and through numerous hands-on activities.
Community in Action
In his keynote address, Governor Thomas Stelzer emphasized the importance of this sense of togetherness: “The Festival of Folk Culture in Bad Zell has impressively demonstrated what ‘Fest.Zaumhaltn’ means: celebrating together, living in community, and passing on our traditions with enthusiasm. This sense of togetherness is what sets Upper Austria apart.”
:Organized with Sustainability in MindThe organizers placed great emphasis on sustainability. The festival was held as a “Green Event” for the first time. Special buses and a free electric sightseeing train provided eco-friendly transportation options. Bike parking areas were also well utilized, not least because of the beautiful weather.
:A Positive OutcomeThe Upper Austrian Forum for Folk Culture and the market town of Bad Zell are pleased with the results. Approximately 12,000 visitors, along with the dedication of those involved, underscored the importance of folk culture and volunteerism in Upper Austria. By comparison, last year’s event in Treubach welcomed 7,500 visitors.
Next Venue Confirmed
The next “Festival of Folk Culture” will take place in 2028 in Gampern in the district of Vöcklabruck. There, the event will continue in all its diversity.
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