After the Sprint Debacle
LIVE: Marquez Crashes, Acosta Leads the Grand Prix
After crashing in Saturday’s sprint race, Pedro Acosta won the Grand Prix in Spielberg, securing a home victory for KTM in Austria. The Spaniard celebrated his first MotoGP win ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi (both Aprilia).
Spain’s Pedro Acosta gave Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM its first MotoGP home victory since 2021 at the Austrian Grand Prix. One day after crashing while leading the Sprint race, the 22-year-old celebrated his first-ever victory in the premier class of motorcycle racing on Sunday in Spielberg. Sprint winner Jorge Martin (Aprilia) finished second, extending his lead in the World Championship standings ahead of fifth-place finisher Marc Marquez (Ducati). Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) finished third.
In the World Championship standings, Spain’s Martin now leads his compatriot Marquez by twelve points after the 15th of 22 race weekends. Acosta, who will ride a Ducati alongside superstar Marquez in 2027, is back in fourth place overall after his third consecutive podium finish. For KTM, it was the first MotoGP victory since October 2022 in Thailand by Miguel Oliveira; a year earlier, Brad Binder had won at Spielberg. The South African capped off KTM’s celebratory day at the Red Bull Ring with a sixth-place finish.
Here are the results:
Acosta fought his way past Martin
At the start, Martin had defended his pole position, while Marquez lost a few positions. Acosta, who had retired the day before with victory within reach due to a lapse in concentration, felt comfortable again and took the lead on the 9th of 28 laps. The KTM star confidently managed his lead and secured the victory this time around. On the cool-down lap, he intentionally crashed at a snail’s pace right where he was, as a nod to his earlier mistake.
In terms of attendance, however, the downward trend in Spielberg continued despite the new date in September following the summer break. A total of 101,500 visitors, including the two local tennis legends Thomas Muster and Dominic Thiem, as well as Red Bull Ring ambassador Helmut Marko, came to the Murtal for the motorcycle spectacle over the entire race weekend—fewer than the previous low of 117,560 set the previous year.
Rammerstorfer Holds Onto Moto3 Spot
InMoto3, Leo Rammerstorfer, Austria’s sole representative in the Motorcycle World Championship, could not finish higher than 20th at his home race. The victory went to this season’s dominant rider, Maximo Quiles, allowing the 18-year-old Spaniard to solidify his commanding lead in the World Championship. Rammerstorfer, who has finished in the points twice this season (13th and 15th), will also compete in Moto3 next season. The 22-year-old from Upper Austria will ride a KTM for the Italian team Level Up – MTA in 2027.
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