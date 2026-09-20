LIVE: Marquez Crashes, Acosta Leads the Grand Prix

Acosta fought his way past Martin

At the start, Martin had defended his pole position, while Marquez lost a few positions. Acosta, who had retired the day before with victory within reach due to a lapse in concentration, felt comfortable again and took the lead on the 9th of 28 laps. The KTM star confidently managed his lead and secured the victory this time around. On the cool-down lap, he intentionally crashed at a snail’s pace right where he was, as a nod to his earlier mistake.