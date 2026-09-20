“Nothing will change if he’s replaced”

Katzian also openly acknowledged that the Social Democrats have “a lot to discuss” and that no one within the movement can be satisfied with the current poll numbers. However, he did not want to conduct the necessary debate in public. His credo: Such discussions belong within party committees—in other words, “in the living room, not on the balcony.” He referred to that very “balcony” several times during the interview—whenever the name of his current party leader came up.