Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Katzian to Babler:

“Nothing will change if he’s replaced”

Nachrichten
20.09.2026 11:46
Trade unionist Wolfgang Katzian (right) does not want to discuss the party leadership or the ...
Trade unionist Wolfgang Katzian (right) does not want to discuss the party leadership or the criticism of Andreas Babler “from the sidelines.”(Bild: Krone-Collage/Imre Antal, Screenshot ORF)
Porträt von krone.at
Von krone.at

While parts of the SPÖ began positioning Gerhard Zeiler as a potential party leader, the powerful union has so far remained openly supportive of Andreas Babler. On the “ORF-Pressestunde” program, the support from boss Wolfgang Katzian no longer sounds nearly as clear-cut: Everything can be discussed, he said, but he’d prefer to do so “in the living room, not on the balcony” ...

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

Although ÖGB President Wolfgang Katzian avoided issuing an open challenge to SPÖ leader Andreas Babler despite repeated questions, his support sounded significantly less unreserved than it had in the past. The SPÖ’s persistently poor poll numbers are likely causing enough discontent within the union by now to prompt it to participate in internal party debates about possible alternatives at the party’s helm. 

Katzian also openly acknowledged that the Social Democrats have “a lot to discuss” and that no one within the movement can be satisfied with the current poll numbers. However, he did not want to conduct the necessary debate in public. His credo: Such discussions belong within party committees—in other words, “in the living room, not on the balcony.” He referred to that very “balcony” several times during the interview—whenever the name of his current party leader came up.

It’s not just Babler’s fault...
When asked whether Andreas Babler was still the right man to lead the SPÖ, Katzian avoided making a strong expression of confidence: the powerful SPÖ official could not be persuaded to say more than, “He is our party chairman.” Nevertheless, this extremely terse wording can be interpreted as yet another sign that the discussion about the party’s future has long since reached the union as well.

This was most clearly evident recently in the case of Josef Muchitsch, as reported by the “Krone”: During an internal presentation, he emphasized that SPÖ leader Andreas Babler was “unelectable for many” and, under the heading “What needs to be done?”, called for a “personnel realignment.”

Katzian, on the other hand, made it clear that he does not attribute the SPÖ’s problems solely to Babler as an individual. Simply replacing the party leader would not automatically solve the party’s structural difficulties. Rather, the key is to regain the trust of voters and deliver political results ... 

Debates over personnel only benefit the FPÖ
Only in this way could the FPÖ’s rise be stopped. Naturally, the ÖGB leader sharply criticized the FPÖ’s course. The Freedom Party, he said, was primarily benefiting from the dissatisfaction of many people without offering any viable solutions of its own. Especially in economically challenging times, he argued, it is the role of politics to create security and prospects.

The SPÖ must therefore regain the trust it has lost and deliver concrete results, rather than focusing exclusively on personnel debates. Only in this way can the FPÖ’s rise be effectively countered in the long term.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
20.09.2026 11:46
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf