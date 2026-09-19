No Agreement
Former Graz Player Zündel Fights Doping Suspension
Professional hockey player Kilian Zündel has rejected the settlement agreement proposed by the Austrian Anti-Doping Legal Commission (ÖADR) to resolve the case and is thus fighting a potential two-year doping suspension! The 25-year-old, who was dismissed without notice on Tuesday by the champion Graz99ers, announced this on Instagram on Saturday ...
Zündel had received an intravenous infusion, thereby violating anti-doping regulations. He received the infusion after the conclusion of the ICE Hockey League’s most recent final series.
Now Zündel intends to present his case in formal proceedings. He is “confident that the circumstances will be fully taken into account there,” wrote the Vorarlberg native. On Tuesday, the Graz99ers had announced in a press release that Zündel would agree to a mutual settlement of the case.
Zündel Objects to the Term “Doping”
In a statement, NADA had clarified “that this is a non-analytical evidentiary proceeding and therefore not a proceeding based on a positive doping test.” Zündel emphasized this fact: “I have never taken any prohibited substances. Reducing this to ‘doping’ in the sense of taking a substance therefore does not do justice to my case.”
On Tuesday, Zündel stated that he was aware he had made a mistake. “It was merely—after an exhausting season—a vitamin infusion intended to aid recovery,” he was quoted as saying in a statement. The ice hockey champion from Graz had been taken by surprise by the case.
“However, we see this as a clear violation of our values as well as the values of fair and clean sports. We have an absolute zero-tolerance policy when it comes to doping, in whatever form,” said club president Herbert Jerich. The Austrian Ice Hockey Association also emphasized that it condemns doping in any form in the strongest possible terms.
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