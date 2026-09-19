Unusual Trial
Swift Terrorist Beran A. vs. U.S. Giant Disney
In August 2024, Beran A. planned to carry out a massacre on behalf of ISIS at one of Taylor Swift’s concerts at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. At his trial, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Now, the thwarted terrorist is filing a claim for compensation. His opponent in the Vienna Regional Court on Tuesday: Walt Disney.
A highly unusual hearing is set to take place next Tuesday at the Vienna Regional Criminal Court: “Beran A. vs. Walt Disney.” A 21-year-old ISIS supporter from Lower Austria, currently behind bars, is suing the U.S. entertainment giant. It sounds absurd.
Violation of personal rights
What’s behind this? It revolves around the six-part documentary series “The End of an Era” on Disney+, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the U.S. superstar’s Era Tour and is set to be released in late 2025. The series also covers the planned concerts in Vienna and their cancellation due to terrorism concerns. “The series included clips from media reports showing the home of Beran A.’s family, complete with a street sign,” explains Ulrike Zeller of the Vienna law firm Suppan & Partner, adding, “There are clear boundaries here.” She is referring to the right of publicity, which was violated as a result.
Hearing on Tuesday
This is regulated by Section 7a of the Austrian Media Act, “Protection Against Disclosure of Identity in Special Cases.” Beran A. could therefore be entitled to compensation; the court will determine on Tuesday whether he is entitled to it and, if so, in what amount. The reach that a publication entails—if Beran A. prevails—is a relevant factor in determining the amount of compensation. And in the case of the documentary about the U.S. superstar, that reach is, of course, very extensive.
Beran A. will not appear in person at the hearing, in which he is acting as a private prosecutor. Nor will anyone fly in from the U.S., as Walt Disney—or rather, Disney+—is being represented by a well-known Viennese law firm.
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