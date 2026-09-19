Swift Terrorist Beran A. vs. U.S. Giant Disney

Hearing on Tuesday

This is regulated by Section 7a of the Austrian Media Act, “Protection Against Disclosure of Identity in Special Cases.” Beran A. could therefore be entitled to compensation; the court will determine on Tuesday whether he is entitled to it and, if so, in what amount. The reach that a publication entails—if Beran A. prevails—is a relevant factor in determining the amount of compensation. And in the case of the documentary about the U.S. superstar, that reach is, of course, very extensive.