This is what the new Danube Station will look like

Keeping the Public Informed

Sonja Wiesholzer, Managing Director of Schiene OÖ, sees the new Infopark primarily as an opportunity to keep the public informed on an ongoing basis. She notes that large infrastructure projects thrive on “transparent information, communication, and intensive dialogue with local residents and stakeholders.”

Anyone who wants to see for themselves can speak with the project managers at the Infopark on Friday, September 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The next day, the regional light rail will also be represented at the Linz Mobility Festival.