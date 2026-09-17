Infopark Opens
This is what the new Danube Station will look like
For now, this is still a construction site of the future: Where information boards stand today, around 20,000 passengers are expected to transfer daily. The new Danube Station is set to become the heart of the regional light rail system and a major public transit hub in Urfahr. Here’s what the transit hub will look like, when construction will take place, and why the project could transform the entire neighborhood.
At the future Danube Station in Urfahr, you can already get a glimpse of what’s set to be built there in a few years. An information park dedicated to the planned regional light rail system has opened on the site between Ferihumerstraße and Reindlstraße. Five large-format panels show, among other things, the future transit hub, the planned stops, and the project’s further development.
About 20,000 passengers daily
The Danube Station—previously known as the Urfahr-Ost local transit hub—is intended to eventually connect rail, tram, trolleybus, and bus services, as well as bicycle and pedestrian traffic. Around 20,000 passengers a day are expected at the new hub. The regional light rail system itself is currently still in the planning submission phase. Initial preparatory construction work is scheduled to begin in 2028, and actual construction of the downtown section is set to start in 2029. Service between the Main Station and Mühlkreis Station is targeted for 2032. Between Reindlstraße and Mühlkreis Station, the line will initially be single-track.
“An Investment in Quality of Life”
FP Provincial Councilor for Mobility Günther Steinkellner views the regional light rail as an investment “in mobility, quality of life, competitiveness, and, not least, in a better future for our province.” With the Infopark, the project is already visible today along the future route.
“Far More Than a Transportation Project”
SP Mayor Dietmar Prammer also emphasizes the significance beyond transportation: “The regional light rail is far more than a transportation project.” A mobility hub is taking shape around the Donaubahnhof, where rail, trolleybus, bus, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic will all interconnect. It is important to shape this development together with the people.
“A game-changer for public transit”
VP Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart, for his part, expects the project to have an impact on the entire district. “The new Donaubahnhof will be a catalyst for the whole of Urfahr.” He describes the integration of light rail, streetcar, and bus lines—especially with the new trolleybus Line 48—as “a game-changer for public transit in Urfahr.”
Keeping the Public Informed
Sonja Wiesholzer, Managing Director of Schiene OÖ, sees the new Infopark primarily as an opportunity to keep the public informed on an ongoing basis. She notes that large infrastructure projects thrive on “transparent information, communication, and intensive dialogue with local residents and stakeholders.”
Anyone who wants to see for themselves can speak with the project managers at the Infopark on Friday, September 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The next day, the regional light rail will also be represented at the Linz Mobility Festival.
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