Berglandmilch to Decide on Merger with Dairy

Obersteirische Molkerei, which generated approximately 162 million euros in revenue from dairy products in 2025, is supplied with milk by about 1,200 farmers, most of whom are from Styria. The proposed merger involves the dairy division, which operates facilities in Knittelfeld and Spielberg. According to Chairman Jakob Karner, the dairy in Kapfenberg—with about 34 employees—is not part of the transfer to Berglandmilch; if the project is completed, it would be leased to Berglandmilch. OM will continue to operate other subsidiaries, such as Landforst Lagerhaus, ÖForst Forsttechnik, and Steyr Center Murtal, on its own. In 2025, the consolidated revenue of Obersteirische Molkerei and its subsidiaries totaled approximately 390 million euros.