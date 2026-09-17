Vote Approaching
Berglandmilch to Decide on Merger with Dairy
Berglandmilch, based in Upper Austria, is expected to approve the merger with the dairy division of Obersteirische Molkerei (OM) at its general meeting on Friday morning. However, the merger still requires approval from the competition authority.
The majority of OM cooperative members already approved the merger on Tuesday at the general meeting in Kobenz. Ninety-two percent of the 791 eligible voters were in favor, according to a report in the “Krone.” Berglandmilch also expects approval.
Austria’s Largest Dairy
Berglandmilch, based in Wels, Upper Austria, is by far the largest dairy in Austria, with recent revenue exceeding 1.3 billion euros. It was formed in 1994 against the backdrop of Austria’s impending accession to the EU through the merger of six regional dairies—Schärdinger Landmolkerei, Linzer Molkerei, Milchunion Alpenvorland, Molkerei im Mostviertel, Milchverarbeitung Desserta, and Bäuerliche Milchunion Kärnten. Landfrisch Molkerei joined in 2009, Tirol Milch in 2010, and Stainzer Milch in 2011.
Styrians Acquire 10% Stake in Berglandmilch
The approximately 8,000 farmers united under the Berglandmilch umbrella remain the owners of these parent cooperatives, which in turn hold shares in the operating subsidiary Berglandmilch. Now, Obersteirische Molkerei would join as an additional parent cooperative and, in return, receive just under 10 percent of the shares in Berglandmilch. In exchange, the existing Berglandmilch parent cooperatives will receive—indirectly through the operating subsidiary—shares in OM’s dairy processing facilities.
Obersteirische Molkerei, which generated approximately 162 million euros in revenue from dairy products in 2025, is supplied with milk by about 1,200 farmers, most of whom are from Styria. The proposed merger involves the dairy division, which operates facilities in Knittelfeld and Spielberg. According to Chairman Jakob Karner, the dairy in Kapfenberg—with about 34 employees—is not part of the transfer to Berglandmilch; if the project is completed, it would be leased to Berglandmilch. OM will continue to operate other subsidiaries, such as Landforst Lagerhaus, ÖForst Forsttechnik, and Steyr Center Murtal, on its own. In 2025, the consolidated revenue of Obersteirische Molkerei and its subsidiaries totaled approximately 390 million euros.
Merger Is the Only Item on the Agenda
Georg Lehner, a member of Berglandmilch’s executive board, sees benefits for both sides in the merger: “Farmers on both sides would gain a larger company, more processing options, more secure milk procurement, a more crisis-resistant product portfolio, and more efficient milk collection.” The decision will be made on Friday at the Berglandmilch general meeting in Aschbach-Markt, where the vote on the merger is the sole item on the agenda.
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