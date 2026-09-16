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Mourning the Skier

Accusations Following Fatal Accident: “You’re Killing Us Twice!”

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16.09.2026 10:49
Matteo Franzoso died a year ago in a training crash. Now his parents are making serious ...
Matteo Franzoso died a year ago in a training crash. Now his parents are making serious accusations.(Bild: GEPA)
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Following the tragic death of Matteo Franzoso, serious accusations are now being leveled. “The association has let us down,” lament the parents of the Italian skier, who died a year ago in a serious training accident.

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“In a year, nothing has changed; not a single step has been taken to clarify who is responsible for what happened,” Marcello and Olga say, shaking their heads in an interview with *La Repubblica*.

“The federation has let us down”
They are particularly critical of the Italian federation. “The silence of the skiing world, in which Matteo grew up, is killing us twice over. The federation has let us down; in twelve months, they haven’t written to us or involved us in any way. It’s unbelievable. During those months, only the financial police (Editor’s note: Franzoso’s sports group) were there for us.”

Serious Crash in Chile
A year ago, following his crash in La Parva, Chile, Franzoso was transported by rescue helicopter to a hospital in Santiago, where he was placed in an induced coma. On September 15, 2025, one day before his 26th birthday, he succumbed to his severe injuries.

Matteo Franzoso
Matteo Franzoso(Bild: GEPA)

As was revealed shortly afterward, the speed specialist had fallen after a jump, slid under a safety net, and then crashed into a windbreak. This sparked a debate about safety in the ski circuit.

From Franzoso’s parents’ perspective, however, hardly anything has changed. “The year before Matteo died, Matilde Lorenzi died—a similar tragedy. And do you think anything has changed in the safety regulations? The national team is back in Chile these days. The barrier that hit Matteo is no longer there, but the athletes are skiing faster and faster, and the safety measures aren’t sufficient,” they complain.

Criticism of Athletes as W
Theyalsohold the other ski racers accountable: “Do you think the athletes have said anything? One of them died on the slope where they all train, and they can’t find the strength to band together and demand more attention to safety?”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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