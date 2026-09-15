Despite a Slump in the Market
Furniture Manufacturer Invests Millions in Plant in Upper Austria
The Upper Austrian office furniture manufacturer Hali is investing approximately 13.5 million euros by 2030 to modernize its production facilities at its Eferding site. The project will include new production facilities, an automated panel warehouse, and a 1,200-square-meter factory expansion—despite a 10 percent decline in revenue.
The project will be carried out in six construction phases while operations continue, according to the company. Construction recently began with an official groundbreaking ceremony, starting with the construction of the 1,200-square-meter warehouse extension. “We are making a deliberate investment in our site because we believe in industrial production in Austria,” says Hali Managing Director Daniel Erlinger.
New Equipment to Expand Portfolio
With this investment, the office furniture manufacturer is replacing parts of its production equipment that need to be replaced after more than 15 years of operation. According to Hali, the new, optimized equipment will reduce material waste and lower maintenance costs. By expanding the facility, the company also aims to strategically diversify beyond the traditional office furniture sector toward custom furniture for hotels, medical practices, banks, and public institutions. The new production facility will provide the technological foundation needed to further expand these business areas in the future.
“Enormous Pressure”
This multi-million investment is taking place in a challenging market environment. Hali’s revenue in 2025 has declined by about ten percent compared to the record year of 2024, falling from 67 million to around 60 million euros. “Domestic manufacturers are under enormous cost and competitive pressure,” says Managing Director Erlinger. In addition, he notes that a reluctance to invest remains evident. “Especially in public tenders, we would like to see criteria such as quality, sustainability, and regional value creation given greater weight alongside price.”
Hali is part of the Austrian BGO Holding, employs around 250 people, and manufactures more than 135,000 pieces of furniture per year.
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