Furniture Manufacturer Invests Millions in Plant in Upper Austria

New Equipment to Expand Portfolio

With this investment, the office furniture manufacturer is replacing parts of its production equipment that need to be replaced after more than 15 years of operation. According to Hali, the new, optimized equipment will reduce material waste and lower maintenance costs. By expanding the facility, the company also aims to strategically diversify beyond the traditional office furniture sector toward custom furniture for hotels, medical practices, banks, and public institutions. The new production facility will provide the technological foundation needed to further expand these business areas in the future.