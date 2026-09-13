Bundesliga Live Updates
LIVE: Sturm Graz vs. LASK—the lineups
A top matchup to wrap up the sixth round of the Bundesliga: Sturm Graz hosts LASK. We’ll be reporting live—see the live ticker below.
Here’s the live ticker:
Here are the lineups:
After their matches and victories against GAK, Austria Vienna, SV Ried, WAC, and Altach, Coach Dietmar Kühbauer’s squad will face a team from the upper half of the table for the first time. “We’re in for a real top-of-the-table clash against Sturm. They’ll do everything they can to beat us,” Kühbauer emphasized. On Tuesday, the Linz-based team suffered only their second competitive defeat of the 2026–27 season with a 0–1 loss in their Champions League opener at AEK Athens; domestically, they’ve recorded nothing but wins so far.
To make history from the club’s perspective, a draw in Graz would be enough for LASK. Across seasons, Sascha Horvath and his teammates are already unbeaten in 13 games (11 wins, 2 draws)—a streak previously matched only from March to May 1980 and from October 2018 to March 2019. Another match without a clean sheet would be a first for LASK. “We want to do everything we can to keep our streak going,” Kühbauer promised.
Ingolitsch wants to go into the game “with a lot of confidence”
The odds are looking good, at least based on Graz’s performances so far. Sturm earned eight points from their first five matches. Rapid, meanwhile, suffered a 1-3 loss in their last game following a mistake-ridden performance. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch was nevertheless looking forward to a “highlight” and promised to go into the game “with a lot of swagger.” “It’s a huge opportunity to steer us in a cool direction.” The upcoming challenges, of course, are incredibly tough. After the match against LASK comes the Europa League opener against Rennes (Thursday), followed by an away game in Salzburg next Sunday. Midfield anchor Otar Kiteishvili recently made his comeback in the 4-1 Cup win against second-division side Voitsberg after a one-and-a-half-month injury layoff, but Ingolitsch said it’s still too early for the Georgian to start. He is convinced, however: “Our best days are still ahead of us.”
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