LIVE: Sturm Graz vs. LASK—the lineups

Ingolitsch wants to go into the game “with a lot of confidence”

The odds are looking good, at least based on Graz’s performances so far. Sturm earned eight points from their first five matches. Rapid, meanwhile, suffered a 1-3 loss in their last game following a mistake-ridden performance. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch was nevertheless looking forward to a “highlight” and promised to go into the game “with a lot of swagger.” “It’s a huge opportunity to steer us in a cool direction.” The upcoming challenges, of course, are incredibly tough. After the match against LASK comes the Europa League opener against Rennes (Thursday), followed by an away game in Salzburg next Sunday. Midfield anchor Otar Kiteishvili recently made his comeback in the 4-1 Cup win against second-division side Voitsberg after a one-and-a-half-month injury layoff, but Ingolitsch said it’s still too early for the Georgian to start. He is convinced, however: “Our best days are still ahead of us.”