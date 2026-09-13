Still 0-1—things are getting tight for Austria

The Austria coach is encouraged not only by the team’s first full week of training since July but also by the signing of Valentino Müller. The midfielder, who according to Helm joined the team in “very good physical condition,” could be in the starting lineup for his debut. “He’s a true leader,” Helm said. “He’s someone who has a positive influence on other players—especially those who still have room to grow.” This continued development is important. Since taking office two years ago, the club’s transfer proceeds have risen to more than 7 million euros this summer, Helm emphasized. The club will maintain its position in this area, at the very least, next year as well. The Burgenland native is therefore not concerned about the lack of results so far. “There are always different milestones we need to reach.”