Bundesliga Live Updates
Still 0-1—things are getting tight for Austria
Sixth round of the Bundesliga: The match between Austria Vienna and Austria Lustenau is underway; we’re covering it live (see live updates below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
Austria Vienna is looking to turn things around against Lustenau. They’ve suffered four losses after five Bundesliga rounds, scoring just three goals. At home, Coach Stephan Helm’s team has yet to earn a point in two matches against LASK (0–2) and WSG Tirol (0–1). “We’ve earned too few points in the league,” said Helm, pointing to better performances in the Cup and European competition. “Of course, we want to significantly improve our current standing so that we can really get the season off to a good start.”
The Austria coach is encouraged not only by the team’s first full week of training since July but also by the signing of Valentino Müller. The midfielder, who according to Helm joined the team in “very good physical condition,” could be in the starting lineup for his debut. “He’s a true leader,” Helm said. “He’s someone who has a positive influence on other players—especially those who still have room to grow.” This continued development is important. Since taking office two years ago, the club’s transfer proceeds have risen to more than 7 million euros this summer, Helm emphasized. The club will maintain its position in this area, at the very least, next year as well. The Burgenland native is therefore not concerned about the lack of results so far. “There are always different milestones we need to reach.”
“...otherwise, there’ll be trouble at the club”
Lustenau, however, could be a tough nut to crack. The newly promoted team has earned five points in the first five rounds, including a convincing 1-1 draw at Sturm. Although the Vorarlberg team has won only one of its last 18 away games in the top flight across both seasons, it has drawn seven of its last eight. “We’re expecting a highly aggressive opponent,” warned Lustenau coach Markus Mader. “Austria Vienna is at the bottom of the table—that’s certainly not where they want to be. They have to win this home game; otherwise, all hell will break loose at the club.”
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