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In the Heart of Linz

Ars Electronica Festival: A Rhinoceros in the Gym

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12.09.2026 16:00
“The Rhinoceros in the Room” by artist Itamar Gov in the gymnasium of the BRG Fadingerstraße.
“The Rhinoceros in the Room” by artist Itamar Gov in the gymnasium of the BRG Fadingerstraße.(Bild: vog.photo)
Porträt von Elisabeth Rathenböck
Von Elisabeth Rathenböck

The Ars Electronica media festival is running through Sunday in the heart of Linz. The Festival Walk, which winds through eight extraordinary exhibition venues, is particularly worth seeing. It starts at OK-Platz, and one highlight is the giant rhinoceros in the gym at BRG Fadingerstraße.

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OK-Platz in downtown Linz is the hub of Ars Electronica this year. Here, you can find all the important information about Austria’s largest media festival.

The Festival Walk, which is being offered for the first time, also starts from there. It’s a walking tour that interested visitors can explore either on their own or with a guide. You should plan on spending about two to three hours on it.

The walk takes you to eight venues in the immediate vicinity of OK-Platz, including the Priesterseminarkirche, the Elisabethinengarten, the Francisco Carolinum, and the BRG Fadingerstraße.

Info Point at OK-Platz
Info Point at OK-Platz(Bild: Tom Mesic)

It’s about the issues of our time
At each stop, visitors can view installations that address central questions of our time. Particularly impressive is the large inflatable rhinoceros “The Rhinoceros in the Room” by artist Itamar Gov in the gymnasium of the BRG Fadingerstraße. The artwork explores the question of how dangerous it can be when a society undergoes collective change and individuals uncritically follow the majority.

The seminary hosts the installation “Hard Times – Soft Sounds.” The work consists of rotating, water-filled shells that create a unique soundscape through their movement. Here, the focus is more on tranquility and meditation.

Other sound and computer installations explore themes such as artificial intelligence, truth, humanity, community, and societal power structures. The stations offer different perspectives on how we perceive reality and what values shape our life together. 

The Festival Walk at Linz’s Ars Electronica will also be available on Sunday, September 13; it can be taken between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and all exhibitions will remain open until 6 p.m.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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