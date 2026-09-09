Live Coverage of the Funeral in Oslo
Royal guests travel by bus to the funeral service
Twelve days after his death, Norway bids farewell to King Harald V. It will be a day of mourning, but also of gratitude for a monarch who served his country for 35 years. We’ll be covering the funeral live all day long in our live updates and keeping you informed of all the key moments.
The final journey: The funeral procession began at 12 p.m., accompanied by the Norwegian royal family, members of other royal houses, and heads of state and government from around the world.
Memorial Service at the Cathedral: The memorial service is now taking place at Oslo Cathedral.
Following the service—Final Resting Place: Afterthe memorial service, Harald will be laid to rest at Akershus Fortress, where the king will find his final resting place.
- Conclusion: Shortly before 5:00 p.m., the mourning royal family will appear on the palace balcony.
Harald V died on August 28 at the age of 89. His 53-year-old son Haakon automatically succeeded him as King Haakon VIII. Until the evening before the funeral, the people of Norway had the opportunity to pay their respects to Harald. In the chapel of the Royal Palace, where his coffin lay in state, thousands paid their last respects to the monarch.
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