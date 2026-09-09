LASK is frustrated: “We didn’t play badly, but…”

The fact that ÖFB national team striker Sasa Kaljdzic’s LASK comeback—he came on as a substitute in the 74th minute—nearly paid off in the closing minutes would have been almost too good to be true, given his last-minute goal against Algeria at the World Cup. “A little too much respect” for the opponent was what the Viennese player identified; he doesn’t want to “go overboard” after his first competitive match since the World Cup finals. It was clear to him, too, that the level of play is “different from that in the Austrian league.” Horvath echoed this sentiment, pointing out the different physical and mental demands of the Champions League. “We have to have more confidence in ourselves, especially with the ball,” said the veteran.