New Board of Trustees, New Mission, No More License Fee

Less Money, More “Public Value”

In any case, the ORF would have to make do with less money, because the ÖVP also advocates for a more narrowly defined public service mandate. The ORF needs a “precise, concise, and up-to-date definition of its public service mandate” and a clear distinction between the services the ORF is expected to provide as a public broadcaster and those covered by the free media market. This means that, going forward, the focus should be on programming that offers a special “public value”—specifically “information, education, culture, sports, regional content, Austrian identity, objectivity, diversity of opinion, and universal accessibility.”

No Mandate for Entertainment Television

The test is this: There will no longer be a “public service mandate” for U.S. series replayed 1,000 times, trash content of all kinds, and other nonsense—and thus no more funding for them either.