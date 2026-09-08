“Deradicalized” here: Islamist dead

Islamist salute during a court hearing

The main hearing took place on May 28, 2026, at the Vienna Regional Court. The man was sentenced to 16 months of probation and eight months of imprisonment for membership in a terrorist organization and was released on the same day after his time in pretrial detention was credited toward the sentence. The 20-year-old had been participating in a deradicalization program run by Derad since at least November 2025.

According to information from the “Krone,” during the sentencing, a high-ranking member of Derad secretly made the so-called “Tauhid salute” with his index finger toward the convicted man. The “Tauhid finger” refers to and symbolizes monotheism (the belief in the uniqueness and oneness of Allah: “There is no god but Allah”). The convicted man noticed the gesture and responded with a smile.