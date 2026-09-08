Shot by police
“Deradicalized” here: Islamist dead
A controversial case involving the deradicalization organization Derad: An Austrian of Turkish descent, who had been convicted in this country on suspicion of terrorism and was participating in Derad’s program, has now been killed in Turkey during a police operation. The “Krone” has all the details.
During a police operation against the Islamic State (IS) in Istanbul on September 3, 2026, Turkish police shot and killed an Austrian-Turkish dual citizen after he opened fire on the responding officers. The 20-year-old was suspected by Turkish authorities of having ties to the terrorist organization IS and of planning an attack in Turkey.
Completed a “deradicalization program” in Austria
Investigations had been underway in Austria since 2025 due to his intention to travel abroad and join ISIS. After being convicted and completing a deradicalization program run by Derad, the accused stuck to his plans and ultimately traveled to Turkey.
Islamist salute during a court hearing
The main hearing took place on May 28, 2026, at the Vienna Regional Court. The man was sentenced to 16 months of probation and eight months of imprisonment for membership in a terrorist organization and was released on the same day after his time in pretrial detention was credited toward the sentence. The 20-year-old had been participating in a deradicalization program run by Derad since at least November 2025.
According to information from the “Krone,” during the sentencing, a high-ranking member of Derad secretly made the so-called “Tauhid salute” with his index finger toward the convicted man. The “Tauhid finger” refers to and symbolizes monotheism (the belief in the uniqueness and oneness of Allah: “There is no god but Allah”). The convicted man noticed the gesture and responded with a smile.
In July 2026, the man illegally traveled to Turkey, where he was arrested by Turkish authorities following close cooperation with Austrian security agencies. He was eventually released by Turkish judicial authorities under certain conditions. During an operation related to an investigation into ISIS in Turkey, the 20-year-old opened fire on police officers, after which he was shot and killed by Turkish police in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.
In Austria, proceedings to revoke his Austrian citizenship were underway at the time.
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