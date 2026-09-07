LASK Ahead of Champions League Debut: “The Key Is…”

For Lang, the match in Athens is “a dream come true,” as the 24-year-old explained. He is likely to start up front in place of Samuel Adeniran, who is out with a cheekbone fracture, while the recalled ÖFB national team striker Sasa Kalajdzic will probably start on the bench. The fact that the Linz team has Robert Ljubicic—a former AEK player who knows both the players and the coach—in their ranks shouldn’t be a disadvantage. “Of course we’ve spoken with Robert, but we as the coaching staff are prepared for the opponent. We know everything about them,” said Kühbauer. Lang’s insight from the preseason: “You can catch them off guard in transition and when they’re defending, and that will be our goal.”