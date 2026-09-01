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In Klagenfurt

Prison Murder Alert: Inmate Killed by Fellow Inmate

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01.09.2026 09:27
The murder took place behind prison walls.
The murder took place behind prison walls.(Bild: Handler Wolfgang)
Porträt von Elisa Aschbacher
Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Von Elisa Aschbacher und Marcel Tratnik

Just one day after news broke of the femicide of a 29-year-old woman from Villach, Carinthia is once again on murder alert. This time at the Klagenfurt Correctional Facility. According to information from “Krone,” an inmate (19) is believed to have had his throat slit.

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An incident occurred in a cell at the Klagenfurt Correctional Facility early Tuesday morning. It is not yet clear exactly what happened behind the prison walls: “We can confirm the incident, but we are still in the early stages of the investigation,” says Tina Frimmel-Hesse, head of the Klagenfurt District Attorney’s Office.

Investigations are ongoing
An emergency medical technician and local police were reportedly on the scene. The medical examiner had been notified. The 19-year-old was housed in the juvenile wing of the Klagenfurt correctional facility.

A murder took place behind prison walls.
A murder took place behind prison walls.(Bild: Handler Wolfgang)

Fellow Inmate Considered the Prime Suspect
The 19-year-old’sfellow inmate is considered the prime suspect. According to information from “Krone,” the juvenile inmate is said to have slit another youth’s throat with an as-yet-unknown object. 

“The exact circumstances must first be clarified.” The Carinthia State Criminal Police Office has launched an investigation, and an autopsy has been ordered.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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