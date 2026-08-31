Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ropes attached

Recovery of the crashed plane from Lake Attersee has begun

Nachrichten
31.08.2026 12:19
The aircraft is now being recovered from the depths of Lake Attersee.
The aircraft is now being recovered from the depths of Lake Attersee.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / WERNER KERSCHBAUMMAYR)
Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Von Krone Oberösterreich

After a training plane carrying flight instructor Benedikt and student Fiona crashed into Lake Attersee on Wednesday, recovery efforts are now underway. Divers attached the ropes to the wreckage on Monday morning at a depth of about 160 meters. The plane is expected to finally be brought to the surface in the late afternoon.

0 Kommentare
Krone.at als bevorzugte Quelle in Google News hinzufügen Kronen Zeitung als bevorzugte Google-Quelle hinzufügen

“If everything goes according to plan, the plane should be brought out of the water in the late afternoon,” officials said on Monday. Recovery efforts, which had to be suspended on Saturday afternoon, resumed on Monday morning. The operation had proved too technically challenging—initial attempts had involved using a robot to attach the ropes.

Two specialized divers finally reached the wreck on Monday at a depth of about 160 meters and apparently succeeded in attaching the recovery lines.

Floating Buoy with Crane at the Accident Site
At the same time, preparations are underway to lift the wreck. Emergency crews had transported a large floating buoy, mounted with a crane and a winch, to the accident site. Further work for the salvage operation is currently being prepared there.

“Grueling” Recovery
The recovery is proving particularly challenging due to the great depth of the water and the damage to the aircraft wreckage. District Fire Chief Wolfgang Hufnagl described it on Saturday as a “grueling ordeal.” Parts of the tail and wings are bent or broken off. The aircraft must be lifted with the utmost care to prevent further breakage.

Wreckage lies about 300 meters from the shore on the lake bottom
The 19-year-old flight student and her 24-year-old flight instructor crashed into Lake Attersee on Wednesday. On the evening of the accident, the wreckage was located about 300 meters from the shore at a depth of 160 meters.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
31.08.2026 12:19
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf