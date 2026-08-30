267 people on board
Ferry Capsizes Off Cyprus: “Several People Have Died”
A ferry carrying more than 260 passengers ran into trouble off the coast of Northern Cyprus on Sunday. The situation is described as “very serious.” Ünal Üstel, the head of government of Northern Cyprus, stated: “There are several fatalities!”
As Üstel told the Turkish news agency Anadolu, there are reportedly at least seven fatalities. So far, 237 people have been rescued. Emergency responders were still searching for 23 people. Cyprus’s Minister of Transport, Erhan Arikli, said that a total of 267 people were on the ferry, including 259 passengers and eight crew members.
Rough Seas
Shortly after leaving the port city of Kyrenia (Turkish: Girne), water reportedly began to flood the ferry, and a distress call was sent out. According to CNN, the captain initially tried to turn the vessel around. Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz wrote on X that the catamaran-type ferry had capsized.
The ferry had been en route to Mersin in southern Turkey. According to media reports, the sea was stormy.
The ship capsized about 6.4 kilometers off the coasto
Kyrenia’s mayor, Murat Senkul, described the situation as “very serious.” Videos on social media show people clinging to the capsized hull of the ferry for safety. According to Turkish media, the ship capsized about four nautical miles (6.4 kilometers) off the coast of the city of Girne in the Turkish-occupied north of the island.
Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974 following a coup by nationalist Greek Cypriots and a subsequent Turkish military intervention. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was proclaimed; it is recognized worldwide only by Turkey. In 2004, the EU admitted the island of Cyprus as a whole into the EU.
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