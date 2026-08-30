Hundreds Dead in Nepal
Former Judoka Sabrina Filzmoser Helps After Flash Floods
Sabrina Filzmoser stood on the summit of Mount Everest and founded a project for children in the Himalayan region. Now, the former top judoka is organizing aid shipments from afar for those affected. However, she has since lost contact with many of her local acquaintances.
“I still can’t quite wrap my head around what happened there. The locals have been through so much; they’ve already had to cope with so many things. Now this has happened on top of everything else. It’s simply tragic—completely unimaginable on this scale,” says Sabrina Filzmoser, visibly shaken in an interview with the “Krone.”
Death toll continues to rise
On Wednesday, a massive flash flood occurred on the border between Tibet and Nepal. It was likely triggered by a glacier or ice-rock avalanche that swept huge amounts of water, ice, debris, and mud into the valleys. Thousands of tourists and locals are effectively trapped or missing. The death toll is now reported to have risen to more than 600.
Project for Children Launched
Former top judoka Sabrina Filzmoser first conquered Mount Everest in 2022 and was back on the world’s highest mountain this past May. The 46-year-old from Thalheim near Wels is not only driven by the athletic challenge but is also committed to helping children. Years ago, Filzmoser founded her “Everest Judo” project, which supports children in the Himalayan region. The project is about inspiration and providing the opportunity to combine school, education, and sports.
Loss of Contact with Locals
Filzmoser is now also using her contacts in the region during the current crisis. “It’s hard to figure out who’s affected and how many people actually are. I’ve lost contact with many people I know because they’re completely cut off, have no electricity, and therefore can’t charge their cell phones,” explains the former elite athlete, who is currently organizing aid shipments to the crisis region from a Judo Grand Slam in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Bridges Washed Away by Floodwaters
“We’ve loaded up an entire truck. But the roads are extremely muddy, and numerous bridges have simply been swept away. That’s why it’s a logistical challenge. My friends who are helicopter pilots are all busy with evacuations. No one knows how many locals are actually affected,” says the 46-year-old, who actually plans to take off again for the Roof of the World this fall.
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